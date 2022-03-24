U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

