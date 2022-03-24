U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116,736 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

