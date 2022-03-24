UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 16,093 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Veritone worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 384.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

VERI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $641.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.05.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.