UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MRC Global worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MRC Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 652,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 227,257 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,871,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $977.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

