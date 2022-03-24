UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of MacroGenics worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

MacroGenics Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.