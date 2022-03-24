UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $33.66.

