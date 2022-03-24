UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of DBD opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

