UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $556.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

