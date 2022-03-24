UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €335.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €294.85 ($324.01).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €281.50 ($309.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €276.58. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($339.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

