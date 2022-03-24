UBS Group Reiterates GBX 610 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.03) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 484 ($6.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.23).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.71) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 456.57. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of £103.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.74), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($287,949.45).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

