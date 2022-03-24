UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $499.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

