Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 38,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,181,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

