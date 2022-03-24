UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

