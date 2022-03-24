Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.