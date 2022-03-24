Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.42. 167,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

