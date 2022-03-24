Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 222,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,700,609 shares.The stock last traded at $264.94 and had previously closed at $264.51.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

