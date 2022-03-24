United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 554,063 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

