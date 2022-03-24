UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 670,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,213 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $5.57.
TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UP Fintech (TIGR)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.