UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 670,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,213 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $5.57.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 299.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,640 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 367.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 444,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.