Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$542,626.02 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$542,626.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,838,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,432,770.71.

Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,877. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

