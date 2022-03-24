Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce $885.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $242.70 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

