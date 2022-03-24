VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.63.

Get VanEck ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. VanEck ETF Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$26.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.72.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.