VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.72. Approximately 326,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,984,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

