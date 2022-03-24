Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.