Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $186.33.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
