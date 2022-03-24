Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,630. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,817,000 after acquiring an additional 665,773 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.