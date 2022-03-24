Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.594 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.57. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $220.90.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 125,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.