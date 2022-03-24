Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

VTWG traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

