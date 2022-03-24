Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.79. 278,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

