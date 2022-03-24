Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.28. 158,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

