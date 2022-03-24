Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ventas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ventas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Ventas stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 429.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

