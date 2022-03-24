Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of VERO opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

