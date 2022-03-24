VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $259,886.19 and approximately $82.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.75 or 0.99954081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,780,556 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

