VIBE Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $550.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00109462 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.