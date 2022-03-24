Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 360,988 shares.The stock last traded at $63.35 and had previously closed at $61.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,762,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,166,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

