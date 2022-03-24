Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.88. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 7.60 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.24 million and a P/E ratio of 913.91.
About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
