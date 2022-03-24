Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.88. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 7.60 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.24 million and a P/E ratio of 913.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

