Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $593,400.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

