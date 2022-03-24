Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading 3% Higher

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.28. 323,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 986,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $4,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

