Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading 3% Higher

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.28. 323,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 986,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11.
About Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)
VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.
