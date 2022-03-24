Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 964 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 80,671 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

