Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,716,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The company has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

