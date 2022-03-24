Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 10,597 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,550 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 319,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

