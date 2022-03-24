Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.86. 15,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

