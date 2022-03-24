Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

MDLZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.76. 168,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,636. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.