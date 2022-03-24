Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TopBuild by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $9.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.74. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,182. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

