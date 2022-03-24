Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,425,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:UGI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. 1,726,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,049. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About UGI (Get Rating)
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
