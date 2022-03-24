Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 118,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746,654. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

