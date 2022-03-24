Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,248. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

