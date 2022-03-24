Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average of $207.55. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

