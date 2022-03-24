Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. 14,395,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,311,766. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

