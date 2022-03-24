Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 829,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 3,611,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

