Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 34500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)
